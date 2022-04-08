Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.93 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,636. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

