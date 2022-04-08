Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $8.36 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 450,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 32,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

