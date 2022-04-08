Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,363 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,180,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

