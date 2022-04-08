Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 365,075 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 418.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 365,075 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,163. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

