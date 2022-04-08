Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 85,552 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4,959.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 51,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

