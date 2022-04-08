Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,157 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. 8,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,090. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

