Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 578,950 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

