Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Increased to €23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.
OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
