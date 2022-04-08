Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Increased to €23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.