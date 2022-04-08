Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.49

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 146309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

