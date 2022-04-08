Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $186.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.