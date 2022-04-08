Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $269.64 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $275.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average is $260.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

