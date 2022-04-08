Astrantus Ltd Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

