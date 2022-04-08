Astrantus Ltd Makes New $303,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

