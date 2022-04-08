Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,800 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.