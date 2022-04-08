Astrantus Ltd Takes $247,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Markel by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Markel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,485.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,334.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.54. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

