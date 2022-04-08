Astrantus Ltd Takes $325,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
