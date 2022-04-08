AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,997.86 ($131.12).

AZN stock opened at £107.52 ($141.01) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of £107.98 ($141.61). The company has a market cap of £166.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,793.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,213.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,867.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

