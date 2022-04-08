AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,737.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

