Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.40

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 3700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of C$902.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.
About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.