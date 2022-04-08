Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $408.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

