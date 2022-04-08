Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

