Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHK opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

