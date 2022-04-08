Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $6,977,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

FMS opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

