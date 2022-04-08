Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

