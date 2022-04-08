Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

