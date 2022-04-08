Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.