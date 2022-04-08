Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

