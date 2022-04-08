Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.77. 154,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,051. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

