Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

FB stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.69. The stock has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

