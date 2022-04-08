Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Atotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATC opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Atotech has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

