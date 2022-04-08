AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of T opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

