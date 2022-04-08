AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

NYSE T traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816,492. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

