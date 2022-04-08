AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.
NYSE T traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816,492. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
