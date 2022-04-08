Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.42.

ATDRY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

