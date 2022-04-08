AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $271.00 at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

AVB opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after buying an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

