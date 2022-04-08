Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 44200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
The stock has a market cap of C$23.05 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.