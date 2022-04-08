Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.36) and last traded at GBX 562 ($7.37). Approximately 1,036,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,100,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.60 ($7.42).

AVST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.57).

Get Avast alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 604.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 595.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.