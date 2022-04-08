Avestar Capital LLC Buys 325 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

