Avestar Capital LLC Buys 325 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HAS opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.
A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.
Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.