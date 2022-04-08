Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

