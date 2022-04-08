Avestar Capital LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of POR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.