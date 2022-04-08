Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

