Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 39 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.10.

EPAM opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

