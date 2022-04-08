Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

