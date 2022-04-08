Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $172.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.51.

