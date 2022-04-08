Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.19 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,234 shares of company stock worth $5,778,457 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

