Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 7,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

