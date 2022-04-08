Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $428.35

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.35 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.43). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.16), with a volume of 26,871 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £144.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.70), for a total value of £60,900 ($79,868.85).

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

