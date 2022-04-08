Aviva (LON:AV) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 468 ($6.14).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 414.19. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

