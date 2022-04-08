AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.59). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 7,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,461. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $2,006,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

