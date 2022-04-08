Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE AZRE opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

