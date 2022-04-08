B. Riley Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Neutral

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

